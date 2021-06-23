Cancel
Endogenous retroviruses promote homeostatic and inflammatory responses to the microbiota

By Djalma S. Lima-Junior
cell.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEndogenous retrovirus sensing is required for commensal-specific immunity. Reverse transcription inhibition impairs commensal-induced immunity in the skin. cGAS/STING signaling in keratinocytes is required for skin immunity to the microbiota. Enhanced endogenous retrovirus expression promotes microbiota-induced inflammation. The microbiota plays a fundamental role in regulating host immunity. However, the processes involved...

#Microbiota#Endogenous Retrovirus#Immune Responses#Inflammatory Responses#Skin Immunity#Virome
