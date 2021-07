I can not think of a traffic spot that more people talk, complain or wince about more than our very own Asbury Circle. It brings blood to the boiling point on a daily basis. They say that anger and pain has been behind some of the greatest art that was ever made, so I thought I'd write a little poem to the Asbury Circle. Maybe it would help me vent my frustration in a more constructive way, not that I consider bird flipping or cursing not constructive.