Florida’s employment numbers rise

June 23, 2021 - A new report indicates a rise in Florida's unemployment numbers, showing that more Floridians are looking for jobs. On Wednesday, Chief Economist of the Florida Chamber Foundation Jerry Parrish released the June edition of Florida By the Numbers economic update. Florida has been facing a workforce crisis with 512,900 jobs. The new data shows that since April 2020, Florida has recovered 814,800 jobs. The financial-related industry is the first Florida industry to recover to pre-Covid activity levels while construction is expected to be Florida's next industry to recover. However, the hospitality and leisure industry is still lagging as many workers have not returned.