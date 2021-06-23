Cancel
Chicago, IL

Chicago Opera Theater Announces Eclectic 2021-22 Season

By Hedy Weiss
WTTW - Chicago PBS
WTTW - Chicago PBS
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicago Opera Theater has been making audacious choices in its programming and presentation ever since its founding in 1973. And in many ways the company — now led by music director Lidiya Yankovskaya and executive director Ashley Magnus — displayed its formidable ingenuity and determination throughout the pandemic era, devising creative ways to produce a full season of new, rarely heard and otherwise unusual works despite all the necessary limitations that the virus imposed on live performance. That included the use of everything from legit stages to a grand stairway in the Field Museum. And the company’s memorable productions ranged from “Rimsky Rebooted” (a theatrical concert version of arias from many different operas including one by Rimsky-Korsakov), to “Taking Up Serpents,” a powerful production of a contemporary American work, to the enthralling Chicago debut of “Rappaccini’s Daughter” by Mexican composer Daniel Catan, staged at the Field Museum.

WTTW - Chicago PBS

WTTW - Chicago PBS

Chicago, IL
WTTW is Chicago's premier public media organization committed to creating and presenting unique content for television and digital media.

