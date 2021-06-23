Cancel
Movies

Jerry Seinfeld Is Making A Movie About Pop-Tarts

By Matt Singer
92.7 WOBM
92.7 WOBM
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For years, Jerry Seinfeld has wondered what the deal is with Pop-Tarts. He’s joked about them in his standup routine, but clearly that was not enough to sate his curiosity about the creation and popularization of America’s favorite toaster pastries. Now he’s going to direct, produce, and star in a movie all about Pop-Tarts.

Jerry Seinfeld To Direct "Unfrosted"

Jerry Seinfeld To Direct “Unfrosted”

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld will star in, direct and produce the comedy “Unfrosted” which he co-wrote with Spike Feresten and Barry Marder. The project is inspired by a joke Seinfeld told on the stand-up stage about the world-shaking invention of Pop-Tarts. Production on this “giant, crazy comedy movie” will start next spring.
Syracuse.com

Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus has cancer; Pop-Tarts movie; ‘Sexy Beasts’ dating show; more: Buzz

Blink-182′s Mark Hoppus has cancer, he announced Wednesday. “For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer,” the singer-bassist wrote. “I have cancer. It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this. I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive. Can’t wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the near future. Love to you all.” He didn’t offer more details, but fans and friends quickly responded with words of support on social media. “Love you,” Blink-182 co-founder Travis Barker wrote. “I too, have been aware of @markhoppus’s cancer diagnosis for awhile now,” Tom DeLonge added. “And to add to his own words that he used today, I would also like to say that he is strong, and a super-human who is pushing through this difficult obstacle with a wide-open heart. 👊🏼#WeHaveHisBack.”
Celebritieswfav951.com

Industry News: Alex Trebek, Amber Ruffin, Jerry Seinfeld + More!

DAYTIME EMMYS TO PAY TRIBUTE TO REGIS PHILBIN, ALEX TREBEK AND LARRY KING: The 48th annual Daytime Emmy Awards will pay tribute to late TV icons Regis Philbin, Alex Trebek, and Larry King. Deadline reports that Kathy Lee Gifford, Ken Jeong, Martha Stewart and Robin Roberts will make special appearances to honor their late colleagues. CBS also announced the presenters for Friday’s (June 25th) award show including, Al Roker, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, Drew Barrymore and Tamron Hall.
MoviesFirst Showing

Gnarly Red Band Trailer for 'America: The Motion Picture' on Netflix

"Ding dong, it's America M-Fer!" Netflix has released one more trailer for the animated comedy America: The Motion Picture, a final red band trailer packed with profanity and violence galore. Which is befitting America's sordid history. Debuting on Netflix today - just in time for the 4th of July weekend. In this wildly tongue-in-cheek animated revisionist history, a chainsaw-wielding George Washington assembles a team of rabble rousers — beer-loving bro Sam Adams, famed scientist Thomas Edison, acclaimed horseman Paul Revere, and a pissed off Geronimo — to defeat Benedict Arnold and King James in the American Revolution. This animated movie stars "America's sweethearts" — Channing Tatum (as G.W.), Jason Mantzoukas, Olivia Munn, Judy Greer, Bobby Moynihan (as Paul), Raoul Max Trujillo (as Geronimo), Killer Mike, Andy Samberg, Will Forte, and Simon Pegg (as King James). This is very similar to the original trailer, just with some added "red band" material. It may be extra dumb, but definitely looks like good fun.
MoviesPopculture

Netflix Adding One of Robert De Niro's Funniest Movies This Week

One of Robert De Niro's funniest movies is coming to Netflix this summer! Midnight Run will start streaming on the popular streaming platform starting July 1. The film premiered in 1988 and tells the story of an accountant who jumps bail and ends up getting chased by the FBI and mafia.
Moviesblackchronicle.com

Queen Latifah Stars Opposite Adam Sandler In Upcoming Netflix Film ‘Hustle’

Queen Latifah will star opposite Adam Sandler in a new Netflix basketball feature entitled Hustle, which is being directed by Jeremiah Zagar. Sandler will produce the film with the streamer under Happy Madison with Lebron James’ The SpringHill Company and Roth/Kirschenbaum Films. The two were spotted out filming the movie between Camden, New Jersey and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Variety

‘Seinfeld’ Soundtrack To Be Released… Finally (EXCLUSIVE)

More than 23 years after “Seinfeld” left the airwaves, a soundtrack album featuring its immortal theme (and 40 more minutes of classic “Seinfeld” music) is about to be released. WaterTower Music will release the 33-track album on Friday, July 2, on all digital platforms. It will be the first time...
Yardbarker

Steve Buscemi shares theory on what happened to Mr. Pink

Quentin Tarantino's run as a dominant director and writer in Hollywood began in earnest with Reservoir Dogs (1992) and Pulp Fiction (1994), and Steve Buscemi was there for both. Buscemi thinks his two characters in the Tarantino-verse are intertwined. "What I thought was cool about [playing Buddy Holly in Pulp...
Moviestheplaylist.net

Quentin Tarantino Talks About Nearly Casting Mickey Rourke As The ‘Death Proof’ Lead & Making Stage Play Versions Of His Films

The “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” novelization is out now from Random House Books, and that means director/author Quentin Tarantino is out there doing the press rounds talking to major outlets. He’s already been on Marc Maron and Bill Maher, and yesterday, Tarantino turned up on the Joe Rogan podcast on Spotify. The conversation is a whopping 173 minutes (2.8 hours), and you can imagine every topic under the sun is broached (and unfortunately, Rogan and Tarantino bond about cancel culture and Rogan continuing his entire “they would never let you make that these days” complaint about politically correct policing culture and Tarantino mostly going on with that grievance and the idea that characters should never change or apologize for who they are).
CinemaBlend

Jerry Maguire: 9 Behind-The-Scenes Facts About The Tom Cruise Movie

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Every moviegoer remembers the first time they heard the words "Show me the money" or "You had me at 'Hello.'" This was 25 years ago when Jerry Maguire, the Academy Award-winning third feature by writer and director Cameron Crowe, was released to universal praise from critics and audiences alike, impressive box office returns, and a succeeding legacy as one of the most iconic, quotable, and inspirational comedy-dramas that technically qualifies as a sports movie. Equally as interesting as plot of the Tom Cruise movie, about a hot shot agent to pro athletes whose moral epiphany sends him on a drastic journey of self-rediscovery, is the behind-the-scenes facts that craft the story of how it was made, starting with the some of people whose own lives contributed to the story.
CelebritiesThought Catalog

10 Things Conan O’Brien Has Taught Me About Life

Conan O’Brien has been doing comedy forever, and some people said that I was ahead of the curve for watching him in 2001 as a freshman in high school, but they were wrong. People have been fans forever. I watched him do Late Night With Conan O’Brien on NBC when I was up late studying, and I could swear that watching him made me smarter than the material I was studying. Conan O’Brien went to Harvard and graduated in 1985 (Google search his celebrity 2000 Harvard commencement speech), and his comedy is so smart, I was flabbergasted when, in his farewell to Conan on TBS, he revealed that his comedy formula is the “intersection between smart and stupid.” I realized then that freshman year of high school is definitely a time when one definitely feels that intersection between smart and stupid, often in a non-comedic way, so I am forever grateful for all of his jokes on NBC, TBS, and in his writing for The Simpsons in the ‘90s and elsewhere, for taking what could be potentially the smart-stupid demons inside of all of us and exorcising them into some of the funniest jokes in media history.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Jason Statham’s New Movie Is A Huge Hit On Streaming

Over the last decade, Jason Statham‘s star has ascended to arguably its highest point ever, thanks largely to his involvement in a string of big budget blockbusters. For one, he took second billing behind Sylvester Stallone in all three entries in the Expendables franchise, which combined to earn over $800 million at the box office.
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Have You Ever Put Butter on a Pop-Tart?

I have lived on this Earth for 35 years and had never put butter on a Pop-Tart. That is, until last weekend. I guess people have been doing this forever, but I had never even heard of it until a few co-workers were talking about this song from Family Guy. And even then, I just thought it was a joke. I didn't know people actually did it!