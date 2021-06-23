Beverly Ann Blair Sasek, 65, of Liberty, Mo. went home to be with her Lord on Saturday, June 5, 2021. She passed away at North Kansas City Hospital. Beverly was born to Calvin Blair and Betty Lyon Blair on September 3, 1955 in Lincoln, Kansas. She accepted the Lord Jesus as her Savior at age 11 and was baptized in the Barnard Baptist Church where she was a member until moving to Liberty. She attended school in Barnard through eighth grade and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1973. Beverly graduated from Fort Hays State University in 1977. She married Carey Sasek on September 2, 1978. They welcomed a son, Dustin, in 1981 and a daughter, Samantha, in 1982.