We are not even going to pretend, we love, love, love, love ice cream. The creamy smooth texture, the extra kick of flavor when you get when you let it warm just a little. And we love that it makes brownies and apple pies better. But we also know that that some of you may be lactose intolerant or follow a vegan diet. The good news is that though you may want to skip dairy, you can still enjoy a milk alternative product without sacrificing too much. We went all-in for you and did the work to come up with some of the best vegan ice cream brands you can buy.