Stockton Springs, ME

Stockton Springs woman charged with murder of her child

By WABI News Desk
Posted by 
CNN
CNN
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0964Kz_0adOnFhU00

STOCKTON SPRINGS, Maine (WABI) - A Stockton Springs woman has been charged with the murder of her 3-year-old son.

State Police arrested 35-year-old Jessica Williams Wednesday at her mother’s home.

We’re told she and her mother took Maddox Williams to Waldo County General Hospital in Belfast Sunday where he was pronounced dead.

The State Medical Examiner has now ruled his death a homicide.

State Police detectives have been working since Maddox died conducting interviews and investigating the circumstances.

Tuesday afternoon detectives were outside Williams’ home on Cross Lane in Stockton Springs where Maddox also lived.

Her mother’s home is in Stockton Springs, too.

Jessica was taken to Waldo County Jail.

A spokesperson for the Attorney General’s Office does not have information yet about when she’ll be in court.

