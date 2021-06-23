Felony battery suspect arrested in The Villages after woman places 911 call

A felony battery suspect was arrested in The Villages after a woman called 911. Joshua Thomas Stratton, 30, of Silver Springs, was sitting in the front passenger seat of a 2019 Toyota Corolla that was pulled over shortly after noon Tuesday on El Camino Real, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A woman in the vehicle said she did not want Stratton to get “in trouble,” but admitted she called 911 because he “was beating her up,” according to the report. A witness said that Stratton struck the woman “several times with a closed fist in the upper torso area.”