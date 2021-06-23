State approves new hospice program in local area, denies others
June 23, 2021 - The state Agency for Health Care Administration has approved additional hospice programs as a response to the state's need to increase need for more of these programs. In Pinellas County, the agency approved Hernando-Pasco Hospice Inc.’s certificate of need application. However, the state denied applications for hospice programs in Pinellas County from Caretenders Visiting Services of Pinellas County Inc., Cornerstone Hospice & Palliative Care Inc. and VITAS Healthcare Corp.stpetecatalyst.com