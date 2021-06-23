Cancel
Madison, SD

Verlyn "Bub" Hanson

By Staff
 8 days ago

The Rev. Verlyn L. "Bub" Hanson, 68, died on June 23, 2021. Per his wishes, no services will be held. Hanson was born on Oct. 28, 1952, near Orland to Marvin and Beverly Hanson. He lived in Madison most of his life. After serving in the United States Navy, he returned to Madison and married Vickie on May 3, 1980. He owned and operated "Bub's Service" in Madison for over 25 years during which time he earned his Master of Divinity. He pastored in Madison, Colorado and Chester.

