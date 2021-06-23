Cancel
Politics

Prairie Village to run steam locomotive for Railroad Day; Traditional event scaled back to just one day

By MARY GALES ASKREN, Staff Reporter
dailyleaderextra.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePassengers will once again be able to board a passenger car behind a steam locomotive on Saturday when Prairie Village hosts Railroad Day. "The whole experience is a bit different," said Bob Gehringer, a longtime member of Prairie Village's railroad committee. He said the smell of a steam locomotive is different as is the sound. "You get the whistle instead of the horn."

www.dailyleaderextra.com
State
South Dakota State
#Steam Locomotive#Prairie Village#Sears#The Wentworth Depot#Mailbags#Herschell Spillman
Politics
