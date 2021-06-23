Prairie Village to run steam locomotive for Railroad Day; Traditional event scaled back to just one day

SAYRE — On Saturday, June 26, the Sayre Historical Society will hold its annual Railroad Heritage Day. The event is scaled down a bit this year since the society is just reentering the open world after an eighteen-month shut down. The day will begin at 10 a.m. and last until 2 p.m. The museum will be open for tours and this is a great time to being children to teach them the story of railroading in Sayre. The museum has two functioning model train layouts one of which is a depiction of Sayre in the early days that brings back memories about the town in the days of the Lehigh Valley Railroad.