Pembroke, NC

UNCP awarded $1.9 million grant to assist social work, counseling graduate students

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNC Pembroke has been awarded a $1.9 million federal grant to provide financial support and training for students seeking a master’s degree in social work or counseling. The departments of social work and counseling received the grant from the U.S. Health Services and Resources Administration’s Behavioral Health Workforce Education and Training (BHWET) Program to support 120 Master of Social Work and Master of Arts in Education in Counseling students over the next four years.

