Ina Garten is a big fan of soup. According to The Kitchn, the Barefoot Contessa has more than 50 recipes for this hearty, nourishing dish, and rumor has it she likes to serve it as a first course. If you are wishing she would invite you over for a bowl, get in line! Garten even revealed on her own website that her all-time favorite soup for dinner is Italian Wedding. So, it's fair to say that, whether you are looking for a mushroom or lentil soup to warm you up on a cold winter's night, or a nice cool gazpacho for a hot summer's afternoon, Garten has got you covered.