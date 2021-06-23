Cancel
Madison, SD

Local carpenter seeks small home improvement projects

By MARY GALES ASKREN, Staff Reporter
 8 days ago

Small projects and big ideas go together for Heather DeVries. Having recently returned from Texas, the Madison native is working to fill a special niche in the community. Through her business, Whiskey Holler Woodworking, DeVries is available to do home improvement and home repair projects. As time permits, she also plans to build custom pieces of furniture and to provide training for other women who are interested in learning to do home repair projects themselves.

