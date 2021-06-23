Local carpenter seeks small home improvement projects
Small projects and big ideas go together for Heather DeVries. Having recently returned from Texas, the Madison native is working to fill a special niche in the community. Through her business, Whiskey Holler Woodworking, DeVries is available to do home improvement and home repair projects. As time permits, she also plans to build custom pieces of furniture and to provide training for other women who are interested in learning to do home repair projects themselves.