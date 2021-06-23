Waseca Community Ed, Waseca Art Center partner to bring art to all ages
It’s never too late to become an artist – that’s the lesson Jessica Stuckmayer has made her personal mission to teach to the Waseca community. Over the last couple of years, Stuckmayer has been one of several teachers from the Waseca Art Center who provide summer art lessons through a partnership with Waseca Community Education. The classes range from drawing fundamentals, water colors, and the recent introduction of art camps.www.southernminn.com