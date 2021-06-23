Garnett to be Marketing and Development Coordinator at Pennyroyal Arts Council
The Pennyroyal Arts Council has selected Raegan Taylor Garnett to serve in the position of Marketing and Development Coordinator. According to an announcement, in the role of coordinator Garnett will assist with managing the organization's marketing and promotional activities for programming that includes the Live at the Alhambra series, Students Meeting the Arts, Classic Film, fundraising and special shows. She will also manage donor relations, and research and help identify funding opportunities.