Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hopkinsville, KY

Garnett to be Marketing and Development Coordinator at Pennyroyal Arts Council

By Hannah Hageman
whopam.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pennyroyal Arts Council has selected Raegan Taylor Garnett to serve in the position of Marketing and Development Coordinator. According to an announcement, in the role of coordinator Garnett will assist with managing the organization’s marketing and promotional activities for programming that includes the Live at the Alhambra series, Students Meeting the Arts, Classic Film, fundraising and special shows. She will also manage donor relations, and research and help identify funding opportunities.

whopam.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hopkinsville, KY
Hopkinsville, KY
Business
Local
Kentucky Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Students Meeting The Arts#Murray State University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Arts
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Marketing
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Takeaways from the Trump Organization and Allen Weisselberg indictment

(CNN) — On Thursday, New York prosecutors charged the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, with running a 15-year alleged tax scheme designed "to compensate Weisselberg and other Trump Organization executives in a manner that was 'off the books." It is the first criminal case against former...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

130 countries join U.S. push for global minimum tax on large corporations

President Joe Biden's corporate tax plan got a boost Thursday, as 130 countries and jurisdictions signed on to an agreement that would implement a global minimum tax for companies. The administration says the agreement, the first major overhaul of international taxation in a century, will level the playing field and help American business compete.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. House approves $715 bln infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON, July 1 (Reuters) - The Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives approved a $715 billion surface transportation and water infrastructure bill on Thursday in what Democrats see as an early step toward sweeping infrastructure legislation that Congress hopes to complete in September. The bill, which includes provisions from President Joe...