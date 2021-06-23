Will The Growth In NFTs Change The Trajectory Of The Banking And Payments Industry?
Much has been written recently about a continuing surge in the popularity of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and the eye-popping financial transactions that have grabbed headlines. If you are not familiar with the technology, NFTs are tokenized versions of assets that can be traded on a blockchain, the digital ledger technology (DLT) behind cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Unlike Bitcoin, however, each NFT is a unique entity and can’t be exchanged one-for-one.www.forbes.com