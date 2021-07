Lauren Jarvis, formerly Spotify’s head of content partnerships for North America, has joined subscription book club startup Literati as chief business officer. At Spotify, Jarvis managed the audio streamer’s catalog of more than 2 million podcasts. She also oversaw Spotify’s major exclusive deals like “The Joe Rogan Experience” and Dax Shepherd’s “Armchair Expert.” Before joining Spotify in November 2016, Jarvis was director of business development for Vevo and worked at consulting firm Booz & Co. for more than six years. Earlier in her career, she worked at the Justice Department and YouTube.