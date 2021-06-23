This Amazon FBA Masterclass is only $20 right now

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. In just five short days, Amazon Prime Day 2021 will be upon us, with more savings than anyone will know what to do with (literally—the retail giant is expected to unleash more than two million discounts for its biggest savings event ever). While we’ll be covering both days of the event live to make sure you don’t miss a single must-have markdown (bookmark our Prime Day page for all the most up-to-the-minute coverage) in the home, style, and parenting departments, the retailer has already unleashed some of the best tech deals you’re likely to see over the course of Amazon’s monstrous shopping celebration.