Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Joker's Hit Manga Finally Releases Volume 1

By Evan Valentine
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Clown Prince of Crime has conquered numerous mediums in the world of fiction, first introduced in the pages of DC Comics, the Joker has been granted a number of incarnations across countless movies and television shows, and now, the Harlequin of Hate is taking over the pages of manga. The manga story, titled One Operation Joker, has recently released its first trade paperback in Japan, compiling the first Joker story in the East which definitely has one of the most insane storylines that we've seen involving Batman's greatest villain to date.

comicbook.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manga#The Joker#Dc Comics#Operation Joker#Gotoh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Batman
News Break
Comics
News Break
Anime
Country
Japan
Related
Comicsepicstream.com

Boruto Manga Reveals Eida's Deadly Cyborg Knight

Shueisha and Viz Media just released Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 59 on Sunday, giving us a look at what Kara members Code and Eida are up to. After Eida tells Code to not count on her combat ability as she could only perform simpe taijutsu, the clairvoyant cyborg tells him to become her guardian knight while she becomes her "eyes and ears". She also reveals that she has another knight, and it turns out that he's also pretty powerful.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Titans Season 3 First Trailer Immediately References The Joker's Arrival For A Death In The Family Arc

After a somewhat extended hiatus away from the disturbing comforts of Gotham City and other Titans settings, fans finally have our first big taste of what Season 3 will look like with the release of the mood-driven trailer seen above. And even though it always seemed inevitable that Titans would take Curran Walters' Jason Todd to some of the character's darkest moments from the comics, I was nonetheless a bit shocked (in the best way) to see the trailer immediately going hard on teasing the iconic A Death in the Family storyline.
ComicsComicBook

Record of Ragnarok Manga to Get English Release This Fall

Record of Ragnarok's manga will be getting an official English language release this Fall! Shinya Umemura, Takumi Fukui, and Ajichika's original manga series has been running in Coamix's Monthly Comic Zenon since 2017, and fans who have been glancing at the series ever since it dropped in Japan have been waiting for the manga to get an official international release. With a new anime debuting with the Netflix streaming service earlier this month, this anticipation for the manga release only grew further. Now thankfully, an official English language release for the series has been set with Viz Media.
Businessdecrypt.co

Marvel Says It’s Finally Releasing Its First Official NFT Collectibles

Marvel Entertainment has partnered with digital collectibles platform VeVe to launch official NFTs later this year. VeVe also works with DC Comics, as well as many other entertainment brands. Another major brand is making moves in the NFT crypto collectibles space, as the Disney-owned Marvel Entertainment announced this week that...
ComicsAnime News Network

Chihayafuru Manga Listed as Heading Toward Climax in 47th Volume

Amazon is listing the upcoming 47th compiled book volume of Yuki Suetsugu's Chihayafuru manga as heading toward the story's climax. The volume ships on August 12. Suetsugu last gave a speculative date on the manga's ending as "at least not until October 2019," which is when the third television anime season of the manga premiered, but the manga continued past the third season's airing.
ComicsAnime News Network

North American Anime, Manga Releases, June 20-26

Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld, Smile Down the Runway anime; Sadako-san and Sadako-chan, If the RPG World Had Social Media manga ship. Kingdom Hearts Ultimania: The Story Before Kingdom Hearts III Book (hardcover)Please Dark Horse US$44.99 June 23. your name. The Official Visual Guide BookPlease Yen Press...
TV SeriesGamespot

Titans Season 3 Trailer Teases Joker And Jason Todd's Death

The first look at Season 3 of the HBO Max original series Titans, the live-action take on the Teen Titans comic book series, has arrived and things look dire. The third season of the show, which premieres August 12 on HBO Max, is largely set in Gotham City and, based on this short teaser, The Joker might be on his way.
Comics/Film

First ‘Uzumaki’ Footage Teases Adult Swim’s Adaptation of Junji Ito’s Terrifying Manga

Feast your eyes on 35 glorious seconds of Uzumaki, Adult Swim’s highly anticipated adaptation of Junji Ito‘s classic horror manga. Originally announced in 2019 for a 2020 release, Uzumaki was one of many productions hit with delays due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and has now set a new release for October 2022. But to keep us going as we wait the long months to be terrified out of our wits, Adult Swim has released the first Uzumaki footage from the opening episode of the miniseries.
ComicsAnime News Network

DC Comics' Superman Gets Gourmet Manga in Kodansha's Evening Magazine

Space Battleship Tiramisu's Satoshi Miyakawa, Kai Kitagō launch manga on June 22. The official website for Kodansha's Evening magazine announced on Thursday that Satoshi Miyakawa (Space Battleship Tiramisu) and Kai Kitagō will launch a new manga starring the DC Comics character Superman, titled Superman vs. Meshi: Superman no Hitori Meshi (Superman vs. Food: Superman Dining Alone), in this year's 14th issue of Evening on June 22. The manga will also serialize on Kodansha's Comic Days website. Miyakawa is penning the story, and Kitagō is drawing the art.
Comicshypebeast.com

Netflix's 'Yasuke' Series Receives Manga Adaptation

Following Flying Lotus‘ tweet teasing that it’s only just the beginning for Yasuke, the series is now getting a manga adaptation by young author Satoshi Okunishi featuring new plot lines. The series’ protagonist is based on the historical figure of Yasuke, a samurai of African origin who served under Oda...
TV Seriesgamerevolution.com

Batwoman finale teases a major Batman villain for Season 3

With all eyes on Batwoman Season 3 after the explosive Season 2 finale yesterday, the show hinted that a major Batman villain will make an appearance when the show returns: Poison Ivy. The Batwoman Poison Ivy tease dropped in the closing moments of the show, and strongly hints that the character will be a major villain when it returns. The Batwoman Season 3 premiere is down for October 13, 2021, and will Poison Ivy be in it?
ComicsComicBook

One Piece Lands Release Date for Volume 100

The War For Wano has proved to be one of the biggest battles that Luffy and his Straw Hat Pirates have ever been a part of within the universe of One Piece, and with the manga having already surpassed one thousand chapters, it seems as if the printed story is set to hit another milestone with the one-hundredth volume of its manga. As Luffy attempts to take down Kaido, the captain of the Beast Pirates who currently has an iron grip over the denizens of Wano Country, it's clear that Eiichiro Oda has plenty more surprises in store for fans of the Grand Line.