Joker's Hit Manga Finally Releases Volume 1
The Clown Prince of Crime has conquered numerous mediums in the world of fiction, first introduced in the pages of DC Comics, the Joker has been granted a number of incarnations across countless movies and television shows, and now, the Harlequin of Hate is taking over the pages of manga. The manga story, titled One Operation Joker, has recently released its first trade paperback in Japan, compiling the first Joker story in the East which definitely has one of the most insane storylines that we've seen involving Batman's greatest villain to date.comicbook.com