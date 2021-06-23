Cancel
TV Series

Superman & Lois: Did Jor-El Just Reveal a Major Story Twist?

By Russ Burlingame
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCould a seemingly-throwaway line of dialogue in last night's episode of Superman & Lois have revealed a major, upcoming plot twist? It seems unlikely, but given the twists and turns that have already happened in the freshman superhero drama, anything is possible. The line in question came from Jor-El, who met an unfortunate fate shortly after. Given the high drama of the moment, it was easy enough to miss -- and while it stuck out like a sore thumb to us, it seemed last night that nobody on Twitter had yet started speculating about it. So let's dig into our latest crazy Arrowverse conspiracy theory...!

comicbook.com
Angus Macfadyen
#Superman Lois#Morgan Edge Tal Rho#The Man Of Steel#Thanagarian#Justice League
TV Series
Entertainment
Comics
TV & Videos
