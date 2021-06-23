Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Modoc County, CA

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Central Siskiyou County, Modoc County by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-26 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-29 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Central Siskiyou County; Modoc County; North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County; Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties; South Central Siskiyou County; Western Siskiyou County EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 11 PM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 112 expected. * WHERE...Portions of northern California and south central and southwest Oregon. * WHEN...From 11 AM Saturday to 11 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The high daytime temperatures combined with warm overnight lows will result in high heat risk and heat related stress. Daily high temperature records will likely be broken. There is a slight chance to break the all time June high temperature record. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Siskiyou County, CA
State
California State
County
Modoc County, CA
State
Oregon State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Excessive Heat Warning#South Central#Heat Exhaustion#Temperature
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Crook County, ORweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 14:23:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-04 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades; Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Ochoco-John Day Highlands; Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Wallowa County DANGEROUS HEAT CONTINUES Temperatures will remain unseasonably warm through the rest of the week. Highs will cool slightly by the end of the week, however dangerous heat will prevail with many areas continuing to see highs in the triple digits. EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures 90 to 100 degrees. * WHERE...In Washington, Simcoe Highlands, Northwest Blue Mountains and East Slopes of the Washington Cascades. In Oregon, Ochoco-John Day Highlands, Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon, Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon, East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades and Wallowa County. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is the possibility that all time record high temperatures will be reached or exceeded during this heat wave.
Crook County, ORweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Central Mountains of Oregon by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 16:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-01 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central Mountains of Oregon CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY .Very hot temperatures are expected for the remainder of the week. However, there will be some slight cooling over the next couple of days. The atmosphere will become more unstable starting this afternoon and through the next couple of days, and moisture from the southwest will cause mainly isolated thunderstorms over central and northeast Oregon. In addition, winds will increase through the Columbia River Gorge and portions of the Lower Columbia Basin. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING FOR FIRE WEATHER WEATHER ZONE OR640 The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Red Flag Warning for abundant lightning, which is in effect from 4 PM this afternoon to midnight PDT tonight. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 640 Central Mountains of Oregon. * LIGHTNING ACTIVITY LEVEL...3. * RAINFALL AMOUNTS...Storms will initially be dry with less than 0.10 inch. A few storms tonight and Thursday could bring rainfall amounts 0.1 to 0.2 inch. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 13 percent. * IMPACTS...Rapid fire spread is likely under gusty winds. In addition, the atmosphere will be unstable which could lead to extreme fire behavior.
Klamath County, ORweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Central and Eastern Lake County, Klamath Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 02:20:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-01 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Central and Eastern Lake County; Klamath Basin; Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot temperatures are expected. Excessive heat may persist with little improvement into late this week. The hot temperatures in West Side valleys are expected to range from 95 to 105 today, with a peak of 95 to 105 in East Side valleys. Overnight lows could be as warm as 70 degrees. Temperatures should very gradually lower through the week. * WHERE...In California, central and eastern Siskiyou County and Modoc County. In Oregon, areas east of the Cascades in Klamath and Lake Counties. * WHEN...Through at least 11 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The high daytime temperatures combined with warm overnight lows will result in high heat risk and heat related stress. Some daily high temperature records may be broken. Areas of smoke for wildfires will combine with heat at times. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Eureka County, NVweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Humboldt County by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 03:19:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-30 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Humboldt County; Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...High temperatures in the upper 90`s coupled with low temperatures in the mid 60`s. * WHERE...Humboldt County and Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Exposure to hot temperatures for long periods may lead to heat illnesses.
Siskiyou County, CAweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Western Siskiyou County by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 22:45:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-03 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Western Siskiyou County HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Very hot temperatures ranging from 92 to 102 degrees. * WHERE...In California, Western Siskiyou County, including Etna, Greenview, Happy Camp, Somes Bar and the Scott Valley. In Oregon, Eastern Curry County, Josephine County, and Jackson County. This includes, Ashland, Medford, Gold Hill, Shady Cove, Grants Pass, Jacksonville, Ruch, Applegate, Merlin, Selma, Cave Junction, Obrien, and Agness. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures should lower slightly Thursday then may increase on the weekend. Prolonged high daytime temperatures will continue to result in heat risk and heat related stress. There will be some relief in Eastern Curry and Western Josephine County on Friday before temperatures increase again on Saturday. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Harney County, ORweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Harney County, Malheur County by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 13:09:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-30 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Harney County; Malheur County EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT /11 PM PDT/ TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 95 to 105 in the lower valleys. * WHERE...Harney County and Malheur County. * WHEN...Until midnight MDT /11 PM PDT/ Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Modoc County, CAweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Central Siskiyou County, Modoc County by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 13:57:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-03 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Central Siskiyou County; Modoc County; North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County; Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties; South Central Siskiyou County HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SATURDAY EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Very hot temperatures ranging from 92 to 102 degrees. * WHERE...In California, central and eastern Siskiyou County and Modoc County. In Oregon, areas east of the Cascades in Klamath and Lake Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures should lower slightly Thursday then may increase on the weekend. Prolonged high daytime temperatures will continue to result in heat risk and heat related stress. Areas of smoke from wildfires will combine with heat at times. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Benton County, WAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Lower Columbia Basin of Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 14:23:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-04 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Lower Columbia Basin of Washington DANGEROUS HEAT CONTINUES Temperatures will remain unseasonably warm through the rest of the week. Highs will cool slightly by the end of the week, however dangerous heat will prevail with many areas continuing to see highs in the triple digits. EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures 95 to 105 degrees. * WHERE...In Washington, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington. In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is the possibility that all time record high temperatures will be reached or exceeded during this heat wave.
Harney County, ORweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Harney County, Malheur County by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 13:09:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-30 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Harney County; Malheur County EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT /11 PM PDT/ TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 95 to 105 in the lower valleys. * WHERE...Harney County and Malheur County. * WHEN...Until midnight MDT /11 PM PDT/ Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Benton County, WAweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for East Slopes of the Southern Washington Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 22:01:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-01 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: East Slopes of the Southern Washington Cascades; Lower Columbia Basin of Washington CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY .Very hot temperatures combined with increased mid level moisture created an unstable atmosphere over the district this past afternoon and this evening. Upper air soundings indicate that elevated instability will remain over the southern portion of the district through the night. As a result thunderstorms are now expected to continue advancing and developing to the northwest over Oregon for most of the night. As a result the Red Flag Warning for thunderstorms tonight has been extended until 5 AM PDT Thursday. In addition, gusty winds will continue at times which may cause control issues on any new fire starts overnight and on Thursday. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THURSDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR639, OR641, WA639, AND WA641 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 639 East Slopes of the Northern Oregon Cascades, 639 East Slopes of the Southern Washington Cascades, 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon and 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Washington. * WINDS...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 18 percent. * HAINES...As high as 5. * IMPACTS...Rapid fire spread is likely under gusty winds. In addition, the atmosphere will be unstable which could lead to extreme fire behavior.
Environmentweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Harney County, Malheur County by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 22:54:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-30 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Harney County; Malheur County EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT MDT /11 PM PDT/ TONIGHT Temperatures will cool slightly Thursday. It will still be hot but not excessively hot.
Washoe County, NVweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Washoe by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 18:08:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-30 19:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring. Pay special attention to possible flooded roads during the evening commute. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Washoe The National Weather Service in Reno has extended the * Flood Advisory for South Central Washoe County in western Nevada * Until 730 PM PDT. * At 608 PM PDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated continued heavy rain due to thunderstorms over Spanish Springs and the north parts of Sun Valley. Flooding of low lying areas and normally flood-prone spots is ongoing in the advisory area. Automated gauges and radar estimates indicate between 1 to 2 inches of rain has fallen this afternoon, with another 0.25 to 0.75 inch likely through 730 PM. Some locations that will experience flooding include Sparks, Spanish Springs, Spanish Springs Airport and Sun Valley. The heaviest rains have been near and west of Pyramid Highway near Eagle Canyon and La Posada, and westward into northern parts of Sun Valley.
Modoc County, CAweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Central Siskiyou County, Modoc County by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 22:45:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-03 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Central Siskiyou County; Modoc County; North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County; Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties; South Central Siskiyou County HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Very hot temperatures ranging from 92 to 102 degrees. * WHERE...In California, central and eastern Siskiyou County and Modoc County. In Oregon, areas east of the Cascades in Klamath and Lake Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures should lower slightly Thursday then may increase on the weekend. Prolonged high daytime temperatures will continue to result in heat risk and heat related stress. Areas of smoke from wildfires will combine with heat at times. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Washoe County, NVweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Washoe by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 18:08:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-30 19:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring. Pay special attention to possible flooded roads during the evening commute. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Washoe The National Weather Service in Reno has extended the * Flood Advisory for South Central Washoe County in western Nevada * Until 730 PM PDT. * At 608 PM PDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated continued heavy rain due to thunderstorms over Spanish Springs and the north parts of Sun Valley. Flooding of low lying areas and normally flood-prone spots is ongoing in the advisory area. Automated gauges and radar estimates indicate between 1 to 2 inches of rain has fallen this afternoon, with another 0.25 to 0.75 inch likely through 730 PM. Some locations that will experience flooding include Sparks, Spanish Springs, Spanish Springs Airport and Sun Valley. The heaviest rains have been near and west of Pyramid Highway near Eagle Canyon and La Posada, and westward into northern parts of Sun Valley.
Broome County, NYweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Broome, Chemung, Sullivan, Tioga, Tompkins by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-30 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Broome; Chemung; Sullivan; Tioga; Tompkins HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 97 expected. * WHERE...Sullivan, Tioga, Broome, Tompkins and Chemung counties. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The hottest temperatures and heat indices will occur in the lower elevation, river valley locations.
Washoe County, NVweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Washoe by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 18:08:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-30 19:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring. Pay special attention to possible flooded roads during the evening commute. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Washoe The National Weather Service in Reno has extended the * Flood Advisory for South Central Washoe County in western Nevada * Until 730 PM PDT. * At 608 PM PDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated continued heavy rain due to thunderstorms over Spanish Springs and the north parts of Sun Valley. Flooding of low lying areas and normally flood-prone spots is ongoing in the advisory area. Automated gauges and radar estimates indicate between 1 to 2 inches of rain has fallen this afternoon, with another 0.25 to 0.75 inch likely through 730 PM. Some locations that will experience flooding include Sparks, Spanish Springs, Spanish Springs Airport and Sun Valley. The heaviest rains have been near and west of Pyramid Highway near Eagle Canyon and La Posada, and westward into northern parts of Sun Valley.
Gilliam County, ORweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for East Slopes of the Northern Oregon Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 14:33:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-01 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: East Slopes of the Northern Oregon Cascades; Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY .Very hot temperatures are expected for the remainder of the week. However, there will be some slight cooling over the next couple of days. The atmosphere will become more unstable starting this afternoon and through the next couple of days, and moisture from the southwest will cause mainly isolated thunderstorms over central and northeast Oregon. In addition, winds will increase through the Columbia River Gorge and portions of the Lower Columbia Basin. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THURSDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR639, OR641, WA639, AND WA641 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 639 East Slopes of the Northern Oregon Cascades, 639 East Slopes of the Southern Washington Cascades, 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon and 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Washington. * WINDS...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 12 percent. * HAINES...As high as 5. * IMPACTS...Rapid fire spread is likely under gusty winds. In addition, the atmosphere will be unstable which could lead to extreme fire behavior.
Columbia County, WAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 14:23:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-04 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington; Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington; Kittitas Valley; Yakima Valley DANGEROUS HEAT CONTINUES Temperatures will remain unseasonably warm through the rest of the week. Highs will cool slightly by the end of the week, however dangerous heat will prevail with many areas continuing to see highs in the triple digits. EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures 95 to 105 degrees. * WHERE...In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington, Kittitas Valley and Yakima Valley. In Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon, Central Oregon, Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon and North Central Oregon. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is the possibility that all time record high temperatures will be reached or exceeded during this heat wave.
Washoe County, NVweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Washoe by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 16:47:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-30 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring. Pay special attention to possible flooded roads during the evening commute. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Washoe The National Weather Service in Reno has extended the * Flood Advisory for South Central Washoe County in western Nevada * Until 730 PM PDT. * At 608 PM PDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated continued heavy rain due to thunderstorms over Spanish Springs and the north parts of Sun Valley. Flooding of low lying areas and normally flood-prone spots is ongoing in the advisory area. Automated gauges and radar estimates indicate between 1 to 2 inches of rain has fallen this afternoon, with another 0.25 to 0.75 inch likely through 730 PM. Some locations that will experience flooding include Sparks, Spanish Springs, Spanish Springs Airport and Sun Valley. The heaviest rains have been near and west of Pyramid Highway near Eagle Canyon and La Posada, and westward into northern parts of Sun Valley.