Business closures, menu updates, news galore

In 2018, California-based giant Delicato Family Wines entered a partnership with Rob and Will Mercer that’s branched into the Mercer Bros., label. (The Indelicatos recently added several marquee attractions of filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola’s wine empire.) This example of Washington Chardonnay from a pair of Horse Heaven Hills vineyards — Zephyr Ridge and the Mercer family’s Eagle & Plow — is a deliciously priced ambassador. A portion of the Chardonnay underwent malolactic fermentation in barrel and the lees were stirred, but those actions created some richness on the palate rather than offer much in the way of toast or buttersctoch. What does come through are touches of jasmine, Pixy Stix powder, Bosc pear and lemon bar with finish of peach jam. It’s a combination that equates to quite a quaffer, yet there’s enough balance to accompany fish, grilled chicken, roasted pork, soft cheese and pasta in a cream sauce.