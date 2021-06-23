Business closures, menu updates, news galore

Suggested reading brought to you by Elmer's Flag and Banner: What is My Old American Flag Worth? You're cleaning out Grandpa's attic and find an old flag that looks hand stitched and has less than 50 stars. Your mind starts racing! Where did he get this flag, what's it's story, and most importantly: is it worth anything? Unfortunately, probably not. In the last ten years at Elmer's Flag and Banner, we've yet to get a call about an old flag that actually had collector's value. We get a lot of calls…and a lot of disappointed callers. Just...