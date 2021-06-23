Cancel
NFL Hires Goldman Sachs to Explore Minority Sale of Media Properties

By Eben Novy-Williams
Sportico
Sportico
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The NFL is considering selling off part of its media business, a group that includes NFL Network, RedZone and NFL.com. The league has retained Goldman Sachs to explore various options, including the sale of one (or more) minority stakes in the business, according to someone familiar with the plans, who was granted anonymity because the details aren’t public. The news was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Sportico

Sportico

ABOUT

Sportico provides daily, actionable, enterprise reporting covering the sports business and cultural ecosystem. It will be the daily "go to" place for anyone seeking the latest and highest quality news and information in the $500 billion worldwide sports industry.

 https://www.sportico.com/
