NFL Hires Goldman Sachs to Explore Minority Sale of Media Properties
The NFL is considering selling off part of its media business, a group that includes NFL Network, RedZone and NFL.com. The league has retained Goldman Sachs to explore various options, including the sale of one (or more) minority stakes in the business, according to someone familiar with the plans, who was granted anonymity because the details aren’t public. The news was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.www.sportico.com