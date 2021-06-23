Cancel
Box Butte County, NE

Special Weather Statement issued for Box Butte by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 08:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-23 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Box Butte SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL BOX BUTTE COUNTY UNTIL 400 PM MDT At 323 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Alliance, moving east at 10 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Box Butte County.

alerts.weather.gov
