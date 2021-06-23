“Dyke Powers” Pride Walking Tour Of The Mission

FUN stories that will make you nostaligic and passionate for a new San Francisco post-covid. From the first all-female bicycle messaging company, Lickety Split, to the Red Dora’s Bearded Lady and Osento’s bath house, the Mission District, San Francisco was where the lesbians, dykes and riot grrrls gathered in the ’80s & ’90’s. From The Muff Dive to Club Red, the party was always going in the affordable San Francisco Latino & Irish district. Back then, you could not walk home alone, and could afford to pay your rent on a part-time sandwich shop job.