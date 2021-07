Things couldn't have gone much better for Tanner Houck in his first start back from injury Thursday. The Boston Red Sox prospect, who has been sidelined with a flexor strain in his right arm since May 9, took the mound for Triple-A Worcester vs. the Lehigh Valley IronPigs and was lights out. Houck tossed three no-hit innings (45 pitches, 26 strikes) with six strikeouts and one walk. His fastball hovered around 95-96 mph and five of his strikeouts came on a slider.