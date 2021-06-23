Cancel
Riverhead, NY

Robert Allen Smith, 80

Robert Allen Smith of Riverhead died on June 19, 2021 at his home. He was 80 years old. He was born on Aug. 30, 1940 in Queens to Cyril "James" Smith and Evelyn Gertrude. He attained a master's degree. He worked as an educator for Eastern Suffolk BOCES in Dix Hills.

