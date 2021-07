The Tampa Bay Lightning lit up the Montreal Canadiens 5-1 last night in game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals. Tampa Bay star, Nikita Kucherov continued his spectacular postseason, recording two goals and an assist to become 1 of just 3 players in NHL history to have scored 30-plus points in consecutive postseasons. The other two are Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux. All of Kucherov’s points came in the third period, breaking the game open for Tampa Bay.