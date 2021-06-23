Cancel
Indians' Civale to miss at least month with finger sprain

By TOM WITHERS
Boston 25 News WFXT
 7 days ago
CLEVELAND — (AP) — Indians pitcher Aaron Civale will miss more than one month with a sprained right finger, the latest blow to Cleveland's injury-ravaged rotation.

Civale, who is tied for the major league lead with 10 wins, injured his middle finger in a start against the Chicago Cubs on Monday. He underwent an MRI and was examined by Dr. Thomas Graham in Dayton, Ohio, on Wednesday.

The Indians said Civale will be shut down from throwing for up to two weeks and the right-hander will miss between four to five weeks of game activity.

Civale's injury comes on the heels of the Indians losing reigning AL Cy Young winner Shane Bieber (shoulder) and Zach Plesac (broken thumb) to injuries. Bieber and Plesac are expected to be sidelined several more weeks.

Despite being without his top two pitchers, manager Terry Francona has pieced together enough quality starts from others to keep the Indians competitive and playing beyond expectations. Cleveland only trails the Central-leading Chicago White Sox by 2 1/2 games entering Wednesday's action.

The Indians will now have to survive without the 26-year-old Civale, who is having his best season. He's 10-2 with a 3.32 ERA in 15 starts.

Cleveland opens a four-game series in Minnesota on Thursday.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

