“The Great Mistake” Green Apple Books Talk

funcheap.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin us on Wednesday, June 23 at 6pm PT when Jonathan Lee is joined by Megha Majumdar to discuss his latest novel, The Great Mistake, on Zoom!. “Jonathan Lee’s wily, virtuosic, very beautiful new novel is an intimate portrait of a public man that also serves as an X-ray of America. The Great Mistake is a great novel of New York, in which the shaping of public space becomes inextricable from the loneliness, longing, and ferocious ambition of a single, damaged man.” —Garth Greenwell, author of What Belongs to You.

sf.funcheap.com
