The following op-ed is written by Marcus Jackson, organizing coordinator, on behalf of ACLU-KY Smart Justice Advocates. The opioid crisis continues to ravage Kentucky and other states throughout the country, and many states attorneys general have taken legal action against drug manufacturers and pharmacies that knowingly fueled this epidemic in the name of corporate earnings. The recent announcement by Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron to hold CVS Pharmacy accountable for its role in the state’s opioid epidemic is commendable.