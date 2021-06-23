Twelve Big Questions on Alston, NIL and the NCAA’s Next Steps

Cancel
In the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court unanimously ruling against the NCAA in the NCAA v. Alston case, which centered on how the NCAA and member schools conspire to limit education-related benefits, and as name, image and likeness statutes in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, New Mexico and Texas take effect on July 1, college sports administrators face the most tumultuous period for the NCAA in decades, if not ever.

