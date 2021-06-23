Twelve Big Questions on Alston, NIL and the NCAA’s Next Steps

Yesterday, the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) handed down an unanimous ruling against the NCAA in the case of the NCAA vs Alston. For those who didn’t follow this case until now, the case boiled down to former West Virginia running back Shawne Alston’ and California basketball player Justine Hartman alleging that the when the NCAA alleging capped the educational costs a University could offer them as student athletes, the NCAA violated the Sherman Anti-Trust Act that protects American consumers from monopolies.