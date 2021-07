OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell is entering his 14th season in the NFL and it could be his last. "That’s something that I’m still figuring out, I guess," Campbell said about retirement. "I kind of take it one year at a time, and I know that I’ve got this year in me, for sure. I’m going to give everything I have this year, and then we’ll re-evaluate once the season ends. But it’s definitely something you think about. ‘When?’