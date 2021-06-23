Cancel
See Diego Rivera’s Rare 30-Ton Fresco at SFMOMA for Free

By Becca Bandit
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiego Rivera’s rarely seen fresco will be on view for free at SFMOMA opening at 1pm on June 28th. It’ll be on view until 2023. Ten years after his first stay,  Diego Rivera (1886–1957) returned to San Francisco in June 1940 to headline the main  fine arts exhibition of the  Golden  Gate International Exposition on Treasure Island. Working on a scaffold in an airplane hangar before a live audience, Rivera  painted  The Marriage of the Artistic Expression of the North and of the South on This Continent, commonly known as Pan American Unity, his last mural in the U.S. The fresco depicts in colorful detail a past, present, and future that the artist believed were shared across North America, calling for cultural solidarity and exchange during a time of global conflict.  Completed with support from local artists and assistants, with scenes of the Bay Area as a backdrop, the mural celebrates the creative spirit through portraits of artists, artisans, architects, and inventors who use art and technology as tools to shape society.

