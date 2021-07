Filling your yard with flowers that attract bees is just one small way you can aid their survival while also supporting the environment. Use our list to get started. Regardless of whether they are the honey-producing variety or not, all bees are good for the garden. Welcoming them into your yard by filling it with flowers that attract bees is just one small way you can aid their survival while also supporting the environment. Creating a conducive setting in which bees have plenty of pollen and nectar on which to feed helps these ever-important pollinators to not only survive, but to thrive.