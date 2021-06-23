Cancel
Energy Industry

Cook Plant Unit 2 Taken Offline For Repairs

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndiana Michigan Power’s Cook Nuclear Plant Unit 2 has been taken offline for a repair. Cook plant spokesperson Bill Downey tells WSJM News staff shut down the reactor Tuesday night. “Just before midnight some workers in the field saw a steam leak on a high-pressure line that feeds our low-pressure...

Bridgman, MIHerald-Palladium

Cook Unit 2 removed from service

BRIDGMAN — A leak in a steam line led to Cook Nuclear Plant’s Unit 2 to be taken offline Tuesday night. The line provides non-radioactive steam to the low pressure turbines, according to a news release. The trip was uncomplicated and all systems responded as expected.
