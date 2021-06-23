Chris Paul intends to return in Game 3 of Western Conference Finals
Chris Paul could finally see the court in the Western Conference Finals in Game 3 if things go according to plan. The Phoenix Suns are halfway there to reaching their first NBA Finals since 1993. They have a 2-0 lead on the LA Clippers because of Devin Booker’s exceptional play and Deandre Ayton’s miracle “Valley-Oop” in Game 2. Phoenix has managed to build such a lead in the conference finals without their leader and point guard in Chris Paul.fansided.com