Chris Paul intends to return in Game 3 of Western Conference Finals

By William Ricks
FanSided
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Paul could finally see the court in the Western Conference Finals in Game 3 if things go according to plan. The Phoenix Suns are halfway there to reaching their first NBA Finals since 1993. They have a 2-0 lead on the LA Clippers because of Devin Booker’s exceptional play and Deandre Ayton’s miracle “Valley-Oop” in Game 2. Phoenix has managed to build such a lead in the conference finals without their leader and point guard in Chris Paul.

