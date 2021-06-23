EVERSPACE 2 Teases New Star System and More in Gameplay Video

No More Heroes 3 is close to reaching the catalog of Nintendo Switch: the next one opens August 27 and both Suda51 and Grasshopper Manufacture offer us the possibility of enjoying more than twenty minutes of their gameplay. The title, which did not appear during the Nintendo Direct that we saw yesterday on the last day of E3 2021, did the same a little later in the Nintendo Treehouse broadcast. In it we can appreciate several of its mechanics such as the customization, the combat system and even some details of its history.