EVERSPACE 2 Teases New Star System and More in Gameplay Video
Rockfish Games is hard at work on finishing up Everspace 2 with the next major update for Early Access players slated for a release at the end of July. The update brings fans to the new Zharkov: The Vortex star system with more story missions to complete along with challenges, mini-missions, a new companion, a new Light Fighter Class called the Vanguard, and more. In a new gameplay teaser, you can see what the system of Zharkov has to offer.geektyrant.com