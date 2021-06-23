Rebecca Breeds Teases Starling ‘Goes Rogue’ in the ‘Clarice’ Finale

Turns out you can go home again. At least that’s the message of “Family Is Freedom,” the semi-ironically titled season — and, apparently, series — finale of Clarice. In its final moments, set to a cover of John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” Clarice Starling takes advantage of two weeks’ mandatory R&R by driving her new car out to West Virginia to reunite with the (unseen) mother who gave her away so many years ago. By now, the scales have largely fallen from Clarice’s eyes, and her memories of a lionized father and uncaring mother have been tempered by reality: Her dad was mildly crooked, and her mom’s cries for him to get out were about getting out of the criminal racket he had gotten himself into, not out of the family home. It was, in fact, in the arms of Catherine Martin, the woman she rescued from serial killer Buffalo Bill in The Silence of the Lambs, that Clarice realized she needed to attempt the kind of rapprochement that Catherine and her own mother, Ruth, have since undergone. Is it the surprise phone call from a familiar voice purring, “Hello, Clarice,” that I had hoped would end the season, the result of some secret behind-the-scenes breakthrough? Emphatically not. But it fits, and it fits well.