Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Rebecca Breeds Teases Starling ‘Goes Rogue’ in the ‘Clarice’ Finale

By Kate Hahn, TV Insider
Moore News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFBI Agent Clarice Starling (the outstanding Rebecca Breeds), who voluntarily turned in her badge and gun last week after an outburst of anger, has won us over with her bravery, grit, and willingness to confront her painful past. In the suspenseful closer on Thursday, June 24, she calls on all her courage when she’s held captive and battles to free herself and a group of trafficked women from an abandoned animal testing facility.

www.moorenews.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rebecca Breeds
Person
Michael Cudlitz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teases#Gymnastics#Fbi#Alastor Pharmaceuticals#Paramount#Cbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
Visual ArtVulture

Clarice Recap: The Tell-Tale Art

There’s something about the sight of a gaggle of FBI agents standing around looking at a painting like students at an art critique that tickles the funny bone — for me, anyway. Crime-scene photos? Conspiracy walls? Evil Big Pharma execs giving press conferences before getting perp-walked? That’s the kind of stuff you’re used to seeing the Feds gawk at. Somebody’s commissioned modern-art masterpiece? It feels like someone’s pulling a prank. Which, in effect, somebody is.
TV & VideosA.V. Club

Clarice clocks a coworker right in the kisser

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Thursday, June 17. All times are Eastern. Clarice (CBS, 10 p.m.): Most of the time, the descriptions of TV episodes provided by the networks tell you absolutely nothing. “Henriette feels a feeling, while Hubert encounters a familiar face. Titus Burgess also stars.” It’s like that. Not the case with this week’s Clarice! CBS has laid the premise right out there, and it’s an engaging one, especially given Clarice’s individual struggles this season:
TV SeriesTVGuide.com

The Best New TV Shows of 2021

Sure, that old show you've been watching for seven seasons has earned your loyalty. But you're starting to notice that it's sagging in the middle, it does more things that annoy you than it did when you first started watching, and there are signs that you're starting to drift apart. Then you look out of the corner of your eye and see a sexy new show tempting you to watch it. It's time to give in to temptation and give yourself to a new show.
TV & Videosthesalemnewsonline.com

Conan Signs Off, ‘Clarice’ and ‘Al’ Finales, ‘The Good Fight’ and ‘Making It’ Return, RuPaul’s ‘All Stars’

Conan O’Brien ends his decade-long run in late night on TBS, but he’ll be back—on HBO Max. Clarice, the struggling sequel to The Silence of the Lambs, ends its first season with no clear path to a second, while the sitcom United States of Al, also wrapping for the season, has already been renewed. NBC brings back its heartwarming crafts competition Making It, delightfully hosted by Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman. Change is afoot on a new season of The Good Fight on Paramount+, which also launches a new round of the campy RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars.
TV SeriesComicBook

Batwoman: Javicia Leslie Teases How That Finale Twist Will Affect Season 3

Batwoman wrapped up its second season Sunday night on The CW, bringing to a close what was in a lot of ways a story of major transition Gotham City as well as the characters on the series. The season began with a new hero, Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie), taking up the Batwoman mantle after the supposed death of Kate Kane and while it was eventually revealed that Kate (now played by Wallis Day after Ruby Rose exited the role at the end of Season 1) was alive, the season was very much Ryan's story as she moved beyond her past to embrace her role as a hero. However, the finale dropped a serious bombshell about one element of Ryan's past that Leslie says will have a serious impact on Season 3.
TV SeriesVulture

Clarice Finale Recap: The Rest Is Silence

Turns out you can go home again. At least that’s the message of “Family Is Freedom,” the semi-ironically titled season — and, apparently, series — finale of Clarice. In its final moments, set to a cover of John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” Clarice Starling takes advantage of two weeks’ mandatory R&R by driving her new car out to West Virginia to reunite with the (unseen) mother who gave her away so many years ago. By now, the scales have largely fallen from Clarice’s eyes, and her memories of a lionized father and uncaring mother have been tempered by reality: Her dad was mildly crooked, and her mom’s cries for him to get out were about getting out of the criminal racket he had gotten himself into, not out of the family home. It was, in fact, in the arms of Catherine Martin, the woman she rescued from serial killer Buffalo Bill in The Silence of the Lambs, that Clarice realized she needed to attempt the kind of rapprochement that Catherine and her own mother, Ruth, have since undergone. Is it the surprise phone call from a familiar voice purring, “Hello, Clarice,” that I had hoped would end the season, the result of some secret behind-the-scenes breakthrough? Emphatically not. But it fits, and it fits well.
TV SeriesPosted by
Cleveland.com

‘Daytime Emmy Awards’ and ‘Clarice’ season finale top this week’s TV picks

DON’T MISS: “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark” — Almost a year after it premiered, the compelling true-crime documentary returns with a special episode — an addendum to the story of author Michelle McNamara’s hunt for the elusive criminal known as the Golden State Killer. Arrested in 2018, Joseph James DeAngelo pleaded guilty to multiple counts of rape, kidnapping and murder committed in California during the 1970s and ’80s. When he was sentenced to life in prison last August, many survivors gathered at his hearing to talk publicly about the pain they suffered and face their attacker. The episode also features another cold case that McNamara looked into before her death in 2016: the 1984 rape and murder of Kathy Lombardo in Oak Park, Illinois. (10 p.m. ET Monday, HBO).
TV SeriesGamespot

Peacock's Tiger King Series Casting William Fichtner As Rick Kirkham

Deadline is reporting that William Fichtner has signed on to play Rick Kirkham, opposite Kate McKinnon and John Cameron Mitchell in the Joe Exotic limited series for Peacock. The show will center on the life and series of true crimes based on Netflix's Tiger King documentary. Kirkham will play Joe's...
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Dexter Revival: Another Huge Return Confirmed!

Dexter Morgan is returning to Showtime later this year, and it's going to be staging quite the family reunion. The highly-anticipated revival will find Michael C. Hall's Dexter in a new location, complete with a whole host of new faces. But now, Dexter fansite, Dexter Daily has unveiled another huge...
TV SeriesPosted by
TVLine

TVLine Items: Americans Vet's NBC Pilot, Comic-Con Panels and More

The Americans vet Costa Ronin is partnering up with Morena Baccarin for a life of crime in NBC’s untitled bank heist drama pilot, our sister site Deadline reports. The project stars Baccarin (Gotham, Homeland) as Elena Federova, a criminal mastermind who is coordinating a number of bank heists around New York City, and Ryan Michelle Bathe (All Rise) as Val Fitzgerald, the FBI agent who is determined to stop her. “The sexy and twisted heist show reveals how far some people will go for love, justice and the most valuable commodity in the world: the truth,” per the official description. Ronin — whose TV credits also include Homeland and Splitting Up Together — will play Sergey Vodianov, the love of Elena’s life and her partner in crime.
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Lucifer season 6 boss teases how final season will end

Lucifer's sixth and final season aims to leave viewers with a "sense of peace" according to screenwriter Chris Rafferty. Known for penning episodes such as season 1's 'A Priest Walks into a Bar' and season 2's 'Monster', Rafferty spoke to Script magazine about wrapping up the occult detective drama. "My...
TV SeriesPopculture

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Finale Almost Delivers Fin’s Wedding to Former ‘Blue Bloods’ Star

The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 22 finale plans to end things on a high note before continuing into the Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 1 finale on Thursday night. Det. Odafin "Fin" Tutuola (Ice-T) is set to marry his fiancee, Sgt. Phoebe Baker, played by former Blue Bloods star Jennifer Esposito. The two detectives worked together on the narcotics squad decades ago, before Fin joined SVU.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Watch: The Suicide Squad’s Final Trailer Teases Violence And Hilarity

There’s just over six weeks to go until The Suicide Squad explodes into theaters and onto HBO Max, and a new trailer has set the stage for the marketing campaign to kick into high gear. We’re not quite sure how exactly the film fits into the DCEU timeline, if it does at all, with writer/director James Gunn and star John Cena detailing at various points that it isn’t quite a sequel or a reboot, despite taking place after the events of David Ayer’s first film and bringing back several characters for a second go-round.