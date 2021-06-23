Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Francisco, CA

Panel on the Military and the Bay Area’s LGBTQ Community

funcheap.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin us for a presentation and a panel discussion with local San Francisco historians and National Park Service rangers to understand the complex connection between the LGBTQ+ community and the military in the Bay Area. From a population boom to discriminatory practices, the military had a lasting impact on the growth of the LGBTQ+ community. Learn about the history of local and national LGBTQ+ activism, from organizing in local bars to protesting in the streets and so many milestones in between.

sf.funcheap.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
San Francisco, CA
Society
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Society
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lgbtq Community#National Park Service#Lgbtq Community#Lgbtq Community
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
SportsPosted by
CBS News

Star U.S. sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson suspended for month after positive marijuana test, putting Olympics in doubt

Star sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson has been suspended for one month after a testing positive for marijuana, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) announced Friday, putting her participation in the Tokyo Olympics in doubt. Shortly before the decision was announced, the 21-year-old Richardson took responsibility during an interview on "Today." "I know...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
CNN

Richard Branson: 'I would love Jeff Bezos to come and see our flight off'

New York (CNN Business) — Richard Branson, the British billionaire and entrepreneur, announced late Thursday that he would attempt to go to space on July 11, just nine days before the world's richest man, Jeff Bezos, will make his own spaceflight. But even as he effectively cut ahead of Bezos, Branson dismissed the notion of it being a "race" and went so far as to invite his fellow billionaire to come watch.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

130 countries join U.S. push for global minimum tax on large corporations

President Joe Biden's corporate tax plan got a boost Thursday, as 130 countries and jurisdictions signed on to an agreement that would implement a global minimum tax for companies. The administration says the agreement, the first major overhaul of international taxation in a century, will level the playing field and help American business compete.
NFLPosted by
The Hill

NFL's Washington Football Team fined $10M for 'unprofessional' workplace

The National Football League (NFL) on Thursday concluded its investigation into the harassment allegations leveled against the Washington Football Team by fining the organization $10 million for an “unprofessional” workplace, multiple news outlets reported on Thursday. In a statement, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said that Washington-based lawyer Beth Wilkinson found...