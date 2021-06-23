Panel on the Military and the Bay Area’s LGBTQ Community

Join us for a presentation and a panel discussion with local San Francisco historians and National Park Service rangers to understand the complex connection between the LGBTQ+ community and the military in the Bay Area. From a population boom to discriminatory practices, the military had a lasting impact on the growth of the LGBTQ+ community. Learn about the history of local and national LGBTQ+ activism, from organizing in local bars to protesting in the streets and so many milestones in between.