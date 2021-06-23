Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

CA Launches Digital COVID-19 Vaccine Records

By Bay City News
funcheap.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVaccinated state residents can now access their vaccine record digitally through a tool introduced Friday by the state’s Department of Public Health and Department of Technology. The access your digital record residents will need to input their name, date of birth, phone number or email address and a four-digit PIN....

sf.funcheap.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Debit Cards#Mobile App#Covid 19 Vaccine#Cdc#Californians#Cdc#Pan#Cdt#Bay City News Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Personal Finance
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

New Warning About Covid-19 Vaccines Is Released By The FDA

The covid-19 vaccines have been surrounded by a lot of controversies these days and they continue. It’s been just revealed that the FDA added a new warning about heart inflammation. CNN just revealed the fact that the US Food and Drug Administration added a warning about the risk of myocarditis...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

5 states where the coronavirus delta variant is spreading

The highly transmissible delta variant has been officially confirmed in all 50 states as of this week, and health officials nationwide are raising alarms about localized coronavirus outbreaks as the Fourth of July weekend arrives. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates the strain makes up about a...
Public HealthCNET

Wear a mask if you're vaccinated? Why the WHO and CDC don't have the same guidance

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Should masks be tossed for those who are vaccinated against COVID? It depends who you ask. In the case of the World Health Organization and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are entirely different recommendations for masks for vaccinated individuals for entirely different reasons. The dispute also comes down to legal liability or politics.
Public HealthEurekAlert

Urban health collaborative launches COVID-19 data dashboard on vaccination disparities

The Urban Health Collaborative, housed in Drexel University's Dornsife School of Public Health, recently published its "COVID-19 Health Inequities in Cities" dashboard - which exposes deeply entrenched inequities in cities across the United States through the lens of comprehensive data on COVID-19 outcomes. Unlike other COVID-19 dashboards that look at data at broader scales, the Drexel website offers data on inequities at the individual (racial/ethnic disparities), neighborhood (using zip code and social vulnerability measures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), and city (characteristics such as overcrowding, health infrastructure, etc.) levels on COVID-19 outcomes including vaccination rates.
Posted by
EatThis

CDC Says These States in Danger of Outbreak

As we celebrate Independence Day, the fact remains that we are not independent of COVID-19. A new Delta variant is ripping through communities in the United States and the CDC has announced that some of these will see spikes of cases, an uptick after weeks of a downward trend. "Currently, approximately 1,000 counties in the United States have vaccination coverage of less than 30%. These communities, primarily in the Southeast and Midwest, are our most vulnerable. In some of these areas, we are already seeing increasing rates of disease," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told a White House briefing Thursday. Read on to see if your state is on the list—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPhramalive.com

CureVac Covid-19 vaccine records 48% efficacy in final trial readout

CureVac COVID-19 vaccine records only 48% efficacy in final trial readout. CureVac (5CV.DE) said its COVID-19 vaccine was 48% effective in the final analysis of its pivotal mass trial, only marginally better than the 47% reported after an initial read-out two weeks ago. The German biotech firm said that efficacy,...
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

The CDC Says 1 in 10 People Who Got Pfizer or Moderna Made This Mistake

COVID vaccinations have taken off in the U.S. over the last six months. More than 321 million doses have been administered throughout the country—and a majority of those have been the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Over 176 million doses of Pfizer and 132 million doses of Moderna have been given, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, more people getting these two vaccines means that more people are at risk for making a major mistake with their vaccination. The CDC says more than 1 in 10 people who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine have missed their second dose, even though both vaccines require two doses for full vaccination.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You Can't Go to This State Without Quarantining

The vast majority of U.S. states have dropped quarantine and testing requirements for entry, but for some interstate travel, you would benefit from carrying your vaccination card with you. If you're looking to visit the country's most tropical destination, you may be forced to quarantine if you're not vaccinated. Hawaii is now requiring tourists to either show proof of vaccination against COVID, quarantine, or get tested according to the state's specific protocol if they want to travel there.
Public Healthrockydailynews.com

Many states hesitant to require digital proof of COVID-19 vaccine

Customers wanting to wine, dine and unwind to live music at the City Winery’s flagship restaurant in New York must show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination to get in. But that’s not required at most other dining establishments in the city. And it’s not necessary at other City Winery sites around the U.S.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Warns These People are Spreading COVID

The news from today's White House COVID-19 Response Team Briefing was promising, with talk of a July 4th celebration like no other—COVID-19 deaths are going down, and cases overall continue to fall. However, something lurks within: The Delta variant, a more transmissible version of the coronavirus that is infecting a very specific group of people. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, warned about the problem today. Read on to hear who he says is spreading COVID, and which states are in danger—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Faulkner County, ARLog Cabin Democrat

County vaccinations lagging, infections climbing

COVID-19 infection numbers, having been in decline since the December-January pandemic peak, are again beginning to climb in Arkansas, including Faulkner County. Sources blame the increase on two factors: The Delta variant of the disease, held to be more infectious, and the overall lack of people who have received the vaccine, including people in Faulkner County.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Fauci takes vaccination push to TikTok

Anthony Fauci , the country's leading infectious diseases expert and chief medical adviser to President Biden , joined several TikTok influencers in a series of conversations this week in an effort to increase youth vaccination rates across the nation. Fauci's appearances come as the White House and the Department of...
Humboldt County, CAkymkemp.com

New Delta Covid-19 Variant Of Concern Circulating Locally, Health Officials Warn Residents And Encourage Vaccine As Best Tool Against Infection

Humboldt County’s Public Health Officer anticipated the arrival of the deadly Delta COVID-19 mutation while talking to reporters on June 30th. “While we’ve only had a handful of Delta variants here in Humboldt County, I don’t suspect it’ll be very long until we see the vast majority of cases are going to be Delta variant here.” As it turns out, the week was not over before the Health Department gave notice to the public that Delta had arrived on the North Coast.
POTUSNPR

Understanding Conflicting Mask Recommendations Amid Delta Variant

This holiday weekend, it feels in many parts of the United States like the country has finally turned the corner on the pandemic. For many Americans, masks seem like a thing of the past and with good reason. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated guidance in May to say that vaccinated people can resume pre-pandemic activities without a mask or worrying about social distancing.
Pittsburgh, PAMilton Daily Standard

Immunocompromised response to COVID-19 vaccination studied

PITTSBURGH — People with conditions that compromise their immune systems exhibit a wide spectrum of antibody responses to COVID-19 vaccination, ranging from only 1 in 5 lung transplant patients having an antibody response to a nearly complete response in patients with well-controlled HIV. The results are part of an interim analysis of a large study on UPMC patients and health care workers.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Has This Warning for Every American

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has said he's OK with you celebrating the 4th of July. But that doesn't mean the pandemic is over, or that everyone is safe from COVID-19. Fauci spoke with North Carolina's WRAL and David Crabtree about the surging Delta variant, which is more transmissible and more dangerous, and how you can stay safe. Read on for 5 key points that could save your life—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.