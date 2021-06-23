Cancel
San Francisco, CA

Tru Pride Ride Cycle Class (Donation)

Pride themed donation class benefiting the San Francisco AIDS Foundation. Cardio lovers, clip in and rock out for 45 minutes of Tru Ride. TruFusion’s cycle class features heart-pumping drills and a challenging upper body dumbbell section to keep you toned from head to toe. Sprint, climb and dance to electrifying tracks for the ultimate endorphin high. We promise it’ll be the ride of your life. Please arrive at least 5 minutes before class starts to set up your bike.

