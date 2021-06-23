Kendall Jenner, Normani and Ariana Grande love these leather pants

Attending an in-person event means you can celebrate in ways you haven't been able to for over a year — let's be honest, a Zoom cocktail hour just isn't the same. The downside though is that you’ll have to wear real outfits again (as opposed to a fancy shirt on top and sweats on the bottom for Zoom). If the idea of piecing together a going-out look feels daunting, first off, know that you're not alone. And secondly, remember you can always rely on a coordinating outfit. Case in point: the two-piece sets Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner wore when they celebrated Anastasia 'Stassie' Karanikolaou's birthday on June 8. Their nighttime looks coordinated to the point of being aesthetically pleasing, but weren’t too matchy-matchy, thus ensuring each supermodel stood out in her own fashion-forward way.