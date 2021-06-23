Cancel
Pop star: Jerry Seinfeld doing Pop-Tarts origin movie for Netflix

By Adriana Diaz
Posted by 
Page Six
Page Six
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJerry Seinfeld is set to star in, write, direct and produce a Pop-Tarts origin story inspired by one of his routines — not that there’s anything wrong with that. Netflix has acquired the rights to the comedy feature film “Unfrosted,” which will tell the story of the invention of the sugary breakfast pastry, according to Deadline.

