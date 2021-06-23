Cancel
Memphis, TN

Deputies search for 3 youths who escaped detention facility

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Deputies searched Wednesday for three youths who escaped from a Tennessee detention center, authorities said.

Three 17-year-old boys escaped the Wilder Youth Development Center in Somerville between 12:45 a.m. and 1 a.m. Wednesday, said Ray Garcia, chief deputy for the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities did not know which way they went or how they were traveling, Garcia said.

Two of the youths are from Memphis, and the other is from Chattanooga, Garcia said. They are not being named because they are juveniles.

The youths were detained at the facility for charges including criminal homicide, aggravated robbery and theft of property, Garcia said.

Somerville is located about 35 miles (56 kilometers) east of Memphis.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

