Did Angelina Jolie Just Hint At Health Problems For Daughter Zahara?

By Claire Mainprize
The List
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Until paparazzi recently snapped photos of Angelina Jolie traveling with all six of her children, many fans hadn't realized just how big her brood really is. The whole gang, which includes Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara 16, Shiloh, 14, and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox (via The Sun), are rarely spotted all together. However, the actress recently told British Vogue that throughout the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, they all spent their days huddled together at home — a home filled with laughter, lizards, and impromptu political debates. The unforeseen events led the endlessly hustling actress turned filmmaker (and humanitarian) to hang up her many professional hats to put on an entirely new one: that of a stay-at-home-mom.

