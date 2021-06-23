Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Brazil’s environment minister resigns amid criticism, probes

By DAVID BILLER, MARCELO SILVA DE SOUSA
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R1Y5w_0adOh9H700

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian Environment Minister Ricardo Salles announced his resignation Wednesday, giving up his post amid sharp criticism of his tenure and two investigations into his actions involving allegedly illegal timber operations.

The move comes as talks with the U.S. government aimed at curbing Amazon deforestation have hit obstacles. Salles had insisted Brazil needs external financial support to take stronger action, while critics cautioned Washington to await concrete results before reaching any agreement with a Brazilian administration that has hobbled enforcement of environmental laws.

“I understand that Brazil this year and next, for its international and national agenda, needs a very strong union of interests and efforts and, so that can be done as smoothly as possible, I tendered my resignation to the president,“ Salles told reporters at the presidential palace.

Salles and President Jair Bolsonaro have been outspoken supporters of development in the Amazon, which critics say has encouraged land grabbing and illegal mining in protected areas. As some foreign investors began expressing concern about surging deforestation, Bolsonaro’s administration received no rebuke from then U.S. President Donald Trump on his environmental policies.

On the campaign trail last year, U.S. President Joe Biden called on Brazil to curb Amazon deforestation in order to slow climate change, and this year his administration began talks with Salles’ ministry in an attempt to find solutions.

Preliminary data, based on satellite images, has shown year-on-year increases of Amazon deforestation for three straight months, most recently by 41% in May. The data is considered a reliable leading indicator for more complete calculations released at year end.

Brazilian activists said Salles’ departure was overdue.

Adriana Ramos, coordinator of the policy and legal program at the nonprofit Socioenvironmental Institute, said Salles’ tenure will be remembered by the loss of international confidence, an increase in emissions from deforestation and the dismantling of environmental controls.

Márcio Astrini, executive secretary of the Climate Observatory, a network of environmental groups, told The Associated Press that Salles’ legacy is “the worst possible.″

“There were two straight years of deforestation in the Amazon, fires in Brazil and invasions of public areas. He paralyzed the collection of environmental fines, persecuted inspectors and followed a path of environmental destruction in the country,″ Astrini said.

Talks between the Biden administration and Brazil’s environment ministry are “paralyzed,″ Sen. Katia Abreu, who heads the Brazilian Senate’s foreign relations committee, said in a statement Tuesday provided to AP. She said that reflects U.S. dissatisfaction and the need for changes by Brazil in order to reestablish dialogue.

The spokesperson for the U.S. Embassy in Brasilia, Tobias Bradford, said in a statement that the United States remains committed to partnering with Brazil to address climate change and that its stance regarding conversations with its government hasn’t changed.

Neither Bradford, nor Brazil’s environment and foreign ministries provided information regarding the date of the last meeting.

Environment ministry officials including Salles are under investigation for possibly facilitating the export of illegally cut timber. A separate probe is investigating whether Salles obstructed an operation to seize illegal timber. Salles has denied wrongdoing in both cases.

“It isn’t possible for people to criminalize different opinions, points of views. Brazilian society needs that advance,“ Salles said Wednesday. “We experience a lot of objections over measures that were taken or planned, an attempt to characterize them as disrespecting laws or the constitution, which isn’t true.”

Speaking at an event Tuesday, Bolsonaro congratulated Salles and said his job was no easy task.

Astrini, of the Climate Observatory, and other environmental groups expressed skepticism that Salles’ eventual replacement will usher in a change in policy.

“The true chief of environmental policy in Brazil is Bolsonaro. As we saw in other ministries, he is capable of changing a minister, but who orders policy is the president,″ Astrini said.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

492K+
Followers
263K+
Post
232M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ricardo Salles
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Mining#Environment Minister#Rio De Janeiro#Ap#Brazilian#The Climate Observatory#Senate#The U S Embassy#Environment Ministry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Amazon
Country
Brazil
Related
POTUSUS News and World Report

Brazil's Bolsonaro Says He Will Not Be Taken Down by Senate Probe

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, under pressure over allegations of corruption in his government's vaccine procurement drive, said on Wednesday he would not be taken down by a high-profile Senate inquiry. Senators are probing his government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, home to the...
HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Brazil’s Bolsonaro fires health official after graft claims

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro has fired a Health Ministry official after a newspaper reported his alleged participation in a graft scheme to secure COVID-19 vaccines, further straining the government’s defense of its pandemic response. The order firing Roberto Dias, head of the Health Ministry’s logistics...
AmericasWNCY

Bill curtailing indigenous land rights advances in Brazil’s Congress

BRASILIA (Reuters) – A bill allowing commercial agriculture and mining on protected tribal reservations in Brazil advanced in Congress on Tuesday in what indigenous leaders said could be the biggest setback since their land rights were guaranteed in the 1988 Constitution. The proposal, known as PL 490, cleared the constitutional...
CoronavirusFrankfort Times

Brazil's Bolsonaro under fire after vaccine deal allegations

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Accusations that Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro turned a blind eye to possible corruption in a deal to purchase coronavirus vaccines have heightened threats to his presidency, including a move to recommend slapping him with a criminal charge. The claims have added impetus to the opposition's impeachment...
AmericasTrumann Democrat

Brazil to redeploy troops to Amazon to fight deforestation

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazil's president is sending troops back to the Amazon to bolster policing against logging and other illegal land clearance, acting amid international criticism of a surge in deforestation and just two months after withdrawing a similar military mission. President Jair Bolsonaro's decree calls for soldiers to...
PoliticsUS News and World Report

Brazil Senator Files Criminal Complaint Against Bolsonaro Over Vaccine Deal

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - An opposition senator filed a formal criminal complaint at the Supreme Court on Monday against Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro for his role in a COVID-19 vaccine deal that is under investigation for alleged irregularities. Bolsonaro has denied any wrongdoing in the deal to buy vaccines...
EuropePosted by
Axios

Sweden's prime minister resigns after losing no-confidence vote

Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Löfven, head of the Social Democratic Party, resigned Monday after losing a no-confidence vote last week and declining to call for snap elections. The state of play: Löfven will remain as head of Sweden's caretaker government as the parliament speaker begins the process of asking party...
Public HealthPosted by
IBTimes

Brazil Tops 500,000 Covid-19 Deaths: Minister

Brazil on Saturday crossed the grim threshold of 500,000 coronavirus deaths, trailing only the United States in lives lost to Covid-19. "500,000 lives lost due to the pandemic that affects our Brazil and the world," Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga tweeted. The latest update from his ministry said the toll is...
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Israel asks U.S. to hold off on reopening Jerusalem consulate

Israel Foreign Ministry officials have been lobbying the State Department to hold off on reopening the U.S. Consulate in Jerusalem to avoid creating difficulties for the new government, Israeli officials tell me. Why it matters: Israel's new government contains an unstable mix of parties with opposing views, and opposition leader...
POTUSWashington Post

IMF, World Bank say Sudan meets initial debt relief criteria

CAIRO — The World Bank and the International Monetary Fund have announced that Sudan has met the initial criteria for over $50 billion in foreign debt relief, another step for the East African nation to rejoin the international community after nearly three decades of isolation. The two international financial institutions...
Middle EastPosted by
Reuters

Algeria’s prime minister resigns - state tv

ALGIERS (Reuters) -Algerian Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad resigned on Thursday, opening the door for President Abdelmadjid Tebboune to name a new cabinet, state TV said. A new government will have to tackle a deep financial and economic crisis due to a fall in oil prices. Djerad’s resignation follows a parliamentary...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden signs three bills to overturn Trump-era rules

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden signed three separate laws Wednesday that dismantle part of the Trump era, blocking payday lenders from avoiding caps on interest rates, restricting climate-warming greenhouse gas emissions from oil and gas drilling and ending rules on how the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission settles claims. “Each...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Sweden’s prime minister resigns and asks speaker to find a new government

The man who has been Sweden’s prime minister since 2014 has resigned and asked the country’s parliament speaker to find a new government.Stefan Lofven, a Social Democrat, became the first Swedish leader ever to lose a confidence vote in parliament a week ago.He did not call for an early election as the Swedish Constitution allows him to do and is instead formally stepping down – but will continue in a caretaker role until a new government can be formed.“A snap election is not what is best for Sweden,” Mr Lofven said. “The speaker will now begin work on proposing a...
Denver, COPosted by
Newsweek

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: $2,000 Monthly Payment Petition Hits 2.4 Million Signatures

A petition for monthly stimulus checks surpassed 2.4 million signatures on Thursday, putting it only about 600,000 signatures away from its target goal of 3 million. Stephanie Bonin, a Denver restaurant owner, started the petition last year when the pandemic forced the closure of businesses across the country. It's had a steady stream of supporters and despite states reopening businesses and lifting restrictions, people continue to sign the petition that urges Congress to take additional action.