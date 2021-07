In a rare Instagram photo of herself, Mady Gosselin looks happy while hanging out with two of her gal pals in Rochester. Mady Gosselin, 20, is fairly private when it comes to sharing photos on Instagram, but on June 28, she posted a rare shot of herself. In the pic, Mady is sandwiched between two of her friends. She’s wearing a Syracuse University sweatshirt with a denim jacket on top, along with minimal makeup. Her hair is styled in a short bob and parted down the center, with bangs framing her forehead. “Missing them and this a little bit too much to be cool about it.” The photos were taken in Rochester, New York.